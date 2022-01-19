Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan appointed

    19 January 2022, 15:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Yerkin Botakanov as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born on September 1 in 1966 in East Kazakhstan he is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

    Since 2020 served as the 1st Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard – Head of the General Headquarters in Nur-Sultan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan