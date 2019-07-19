Go to the main site
    Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs appointed in Kazakhstan

    19 July 2019, 13:55

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan has signed today several orders, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    By the Head of State’sorders,

    Arystangani Zapparov was appointed as Deputy Minister of InternalAffairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;

    Makhambet Abissatov was relieved of his post as Deputy Minister ofInternal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    ArystanganiZapparov was born in Zhambyl region in 1969. He graduated from Al-Farabi KazakhState University and the Law Institute of the Academy of the Ministry ofInternal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to the appointment, ColonelArystangani Zapparov has headed the Police Department of Kyzylorda region (sinceApril 2019).

    Almas Zheksenbekov

