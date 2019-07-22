Go to the main site
    Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources appointed

    22 July 2019, 18:27

    NUR-SULTAN.KAZINFORM - By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, AkhmetzhanPrimkulov has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology, and NaturalResources, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

    AkhmetzhanPrimkulov was born in 1979.

    He graduatedfrom Dulati Taraz State University with a degree in Economics in 2000 and KazguuUniversity with a Law degree in 2003.

    He began his career as a specialist at theprosecutor's office of Zhambyl region in 2001. He worked in the judicialsystem.

    Between 2012 and 2016, Primkulov served asDeputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control ofthe Ministry of Environmental Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, DeputyChairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation, Control and StateInspection in the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Energy.

    From June 2016 through November 2017, he workedas Chairman of the Committee for the Education and Science Control of theMinistry of Science and Education.

    Since November2017, he has served as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulationand Control of the Ministry of Energy.

    Almas Zheksenbekov

