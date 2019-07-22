Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources appointed

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
22 July 2019, 18:27
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akhmetzhan Primkulov has been appointed as Deputy Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

Akhmetzhan Primkulov was born in 1979.

He graduated from Dulati Taraz State University with a degree in Economics in 2000 and Kazguu University with a Law degree in 2003.

He began his career as a specialist at the prosecutor's office of Zhambyl region in 2001. He worked in the judicial system.

Between 2012 and 2016, Primkulov served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Environmental Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation, Control and State Inspection in the Oil and Gas Sector of the Ministry of Energy.

From June 2016 through November 2017, he worked as Chairman of the Committee for the Education and Science Control of the Ministry of Science and Education.

Since November 2017, he has served as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Control of the Ministry of Energy.

