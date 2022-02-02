Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan steps down

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 February 2022, 20:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Amrin has stepped down from the post of deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Amrin quit his job after five years and four months. In his farewell Facebook post he thanked his colleagues and residents of the Kazakh capital for gaining useful experience. He stressed his work at the Nur-Sultan city administration was an important stage in his life and career.

Recall that Askar Amrin was responsible for the issues of economy and law-enforcement agencies as well as construction.


