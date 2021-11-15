Go to the main site
    Deputy Kazakh Senate Chairman, World Bank Vice President hold talks

    15 November 2021, 12:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Senate Chairman Askar Shakirov held talks with World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde, Kazinform cites the press service of the Upper Chamber of Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan carried out 12 projects worth $3.5bn, especially in the social and economic and environmental areas, with support of the World Bank.

    During the talks, Anna Bjerde outlined the promotion of inclusive growth, strengthening of human capital, increasing the efficiency of public sector, and the country’s institutional development as the main focuses of the Bank’s activity in the country. In this context, technical support provided to the Government in improving results-based budgeting is of special interest.

    The outcomes of the Glasgow Climate Summit, Kazakhstan’s plans to cut greenhouse gasses by 15%, achievement of carbon neutrality by 2060 were discussed. The support for the imitative of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create a Central Asian Regional Climate Hub for Sustainable Development was expressed.

    The World Bank Vice President expressed interest in early ratification of the sustainable livestock development program facilitating greenhouse gas reduction by Kazakhstan. In this context, Kazakhstan’s leadership in the fight against climate change by improving livestock development tools was highlighted.

    The environmental projects realized under the support from the World Bank led to increased water levels, recovery in fisheries in the northern section of the Aral Sea as well as a better environmental situation in general.

    The World Bank official expressed readiness to support Kazakhstan in implementing the SDGs and facilitate the promotion of initiatives in the fight against climate change.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

