Deputy head of State Revenues Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Azamat Panbayev is appointed as the deputy head of the State Revenues Committee, its press service reports.

Born in 1987 is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Auezzov South Kazakhstan State University.

Prior to the appointment held the post of the director of the analysis, statistics and risk management department of the State Revenues Committee.