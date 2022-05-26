Deputy head of National Statistics Bureau named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As ordered by the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform of Kazakhstan, Zhannat Dubirova was named Deputy Head of the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agency.

In 2017, Zhannat Dubirova led the implementation of the methodology of project management in the Kazakh capital's administration - the first such experience among local executive bodies in Kazakhstan.

In 2018, she founded and headed the City Center of Monitoring and Operative Respond iKOMEK109, which was three times recognized as the best contact center in the CIS, and was certified by the International Project Management Association.

During the state of emergency, Dubrinova was a coordinator of the operational staff to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan.

In December 2019, she joined the President's Youth Personnel Reserve.



