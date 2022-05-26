Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Deputy head of National Statistics Bureau named

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 May 2022, 17:45
Deputy head of National Statistics Bureau named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - As ordered by the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reform of Kazakhstan, Zhannat Dubirova was named Deputy Head of the National Statistics Bureau of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Agency.

In 2017, Zhannat Dubirova led the implementation of the methodology of project management in the Kazakh capital's administration - the first such experience among local executive bodies in Kazakhstan.

In 2018, she founded and headed the City Center of Monitoring and Operative Respond iKOMEK109, which was three times recognized as the best contact center in the CIS, and was certified by the International Project Management Association.

During the state of emergency, Dubrinova was a coordinator of the operational staff to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection in Nur-Sultan.

In December 2019, she joined the President's Youth Personnel Reserve.


Statistics   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone