Deputy head of Kazakh industrial development committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Arystan Kenzhalinov is appointed deputy head of the industrial development committee of the Kazakh Industry and Industrial Infrastructure Development Ministry, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.

In 2010 he graduated from the University of Northern Virginia, and Kazakh State Law University in 2017.

Prior to the appointment served as the deputy Mayor of Pavlodar.