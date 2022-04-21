Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Deputy head of Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency named

    21 April 2022, 12:51

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Ulan Sarkulov as the deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1980 in Aktobe region is a graduate of Russia’s Federal Security Service Academy, Russian Public Service Academy at the President of Russia.

    Prior to the appointment headed the public procurement department of Aktobe region.

    The Head of State decreed to relieve Maksat Kozhabayev of his duties as the deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan