    Deputy head of Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs relieved of post

    2 February 2023, 17:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Berik Berkimbayev was relieved of the post of Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    Berik Berkimbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy in Almaty and the University of Sheffield under the Bolashaq Scholarship.

    He started his professional career as a prosecutor in Almaty and Astana. He also served at the prosecutor’s office in Taldykorgan and at the Ministry of Justice.

    He was appointed to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan on January 20, 2022.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
