    Deputy governor of W Kazakhstan region named

    9 March 2021, 20:44

    URALSK. KAZINFORM – Bakytzhan Narymbetov has been appointed as deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Born in 1986, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout his professional career, Mr. Narymbetov worked at the city administration of Uralsk and the regional administration of West Kazakhstan region.

    He served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Civil Society Issues of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since January 2019 he has been working as deputy akim (mayor) of Uralsk city.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    West Kazakhstan region Appointments, dismissals
