Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named

20 January 2023, 10:50

URALSK. KAZINFORM Following consultations with the Presidential Administration Yerzhan Baltayev is appointed as the Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region, the regional akimat’s press service reports.

Born in 1983 is a graduate of the Kazakh-British Technical University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, The University of Aberdeen.

Prior to the appointment headed the investments and entrepreneurship development department of Astana city.

Photo: gov.kz