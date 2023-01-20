Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named

20 January 2023, 10:50
Deputy Governor of W Kazakhstan named

URALSK. KAZINFORM Following consultations with the Presidential Administration Yerzhan Baltayev is appointed as the Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region, the regional akimat’s press service reports.

Born in 1983 is a graduate of the Kazakh-British Technical University, Kazakh University of Law and Humanities, The University of Aberdeen.

Prior to the appointment headed the investments and entrepreneurship development department of Astana city.


Photo: gov.kz

Related news
New akim of Karaganda appointed
Yerkezhan Kuntugan named as Jibek Joly TV Channel Director
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the AIX appointed
Теги:
Read also
Alikhan Smailov elected Chairman of Samruk-Kazyna Fund's Directors Board
Yerkezhan Kuntugan named as Jibek Joly TV Channel Director
New akim of Karaganda appointed
Banco do Brasil has its first woman head
Justice Ministry’s new official spokesperson named
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the AIX appointed
Free Kazakh language courses for adults open in Astana
Kazakh Agency for Protection and Development of Competition names Chief of Staff
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19
2 President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
3 Romania keen on intensifying coop with Kazakhstan
4 Kazakhstan, UAE sign agrts worth over $2.5bln
5 Kazakh President holds consultations with Speakers and PM

News