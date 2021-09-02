Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Deputy Governor of Pavlodar rgn named

    2 September 2021, 08:06

    AVLODAR. KAZINFORM Former head of social and entrepreneurial corporation Pavlodar Meyram Uteshov is appointed as the Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region. He will be responsible for agriculture, land relations, environment and water resources, employment and social programs, tourism and sports issues, Kazinform reports.

    Governor Abylkair Skakov introduced his deputy at the meeting.

    As stated there, the new Deputy Governor is also expected to ensure cooperation between local farmers and financial institutions and central state bodies, the regional administration’s Telegram Channel reads.

    Besides, those gathered debated some pressing issues. The Governor tasked to set up monitoring groups to control observance of sanitary requirements at the educational establishments, to organize school bus routes to ensure children’s epidemiological safety.

    Uteshov born in 1978 is the graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Pavlodar region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued