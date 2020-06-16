Go to the main site
    Deputy governor of Pavlodar region has coronavirus

    16 June 2020, 11:43

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Deputy governor of Pavlodar region Askhat Oralov has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «After being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, deputy governor of Pavlodar region Askhat Oralov was taken to a hospital. Oralov had one of the COVID-19 symptoms – high temperature – and passed the coronavirus test which returned positive,» the press service of the regional administration said in a statement.

    His close contacts have been determined and are to pass the COVID-19 test. His colleagues have passed the coronavirus tests as well.

    «The governor of Pavlodar region continues to work according to his schedule via videoconferencing. All personal receptions and meetings have been canceled,» the press service added.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

