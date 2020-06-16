Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

Deputy governor of Pavlodar region has coronavirus

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 June 2020, 11:43
Deputy governor of Pavlodar region has coronavirus

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Deputy governor of Pavlodar region Askhat Oralov has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«After being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, deputy governor of Pavlodar region Askhat Oralov was taken to a hospital. Oralov had one of the COVID-19 symptoms – high temperature – and passed the coronavirus test which returned positive,» the press service of the regional administration said in a statement.

His close contacts have been determined and are to pass the COVID-19 test. His colleagues have passed the coronavirus tests as well.

«The governor of Pavlodar region continues to work according to his schedule via videoconferencing. All personal receptions and meetings have been canceled,» the press service added.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events