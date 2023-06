Deputy Governor of Almaty region Manzorov relieved of post

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Bagdad Manzorov has been relieved of his post as deputy Akim of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During today’s operational meeting Akim of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov announced that his deputy Bagdad Manzorov has been relieved of the post at his own request.