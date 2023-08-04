Deputy governor fired in W Kazakhstan after 7 months

URALSK. KAZINFORM – First deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Yerzhan Baltayev was fired, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency denied the rumors of his arrest before his firing.

Born in 1983, Mr. Baltayev is a graduate of the Kazakh-British Technical University, the Kazakh Humanities and Law University and the University of Aberdeen.

Throughout his career, he worked for CAPS Distribution, UNDP, the Kazakh Ministry of Justice as well as Astana Invest Investment Development Center.

He took up his current post this January.