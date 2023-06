Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan designated

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Akan Rakhmetullin as the Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Almaty Energy Institute, Diplomatic Academy of Kazakh MFA.

Prior to the appointment he served as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan.