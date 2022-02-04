Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy Foreign Minister met with Head of UN Office in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 February 2022, 08:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the UN Permanent Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan's interaction with the UN, including within the framework of the implementation of political and social reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Friberg-Storey informed about the progress of the current projects of the UN country team and expressed readiness to actively contribute to the implementation of the Government Action Plan for 2022.

The achievement of sustainable development goals, including reducing poverty and social inequality, the climate agenda, and the protection of human rights were noted as priorities for interaction.

Parties also exchanged viewpoints on holding joint events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN.

At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the UN representative for the constant support provided to our country and presented the commemorative medal «The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence».

In turn, Permanent Coordinator commended the country's leadership for effective cooperation and expressed confidence in the further development of strong and trustful relations between Kazakhstan and the UN.


Foreign policy    UN   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Political Reform  
