    Deputy FM Vassilenko meets Head of CIS Observation Mission Anfimov

    3 March 2023, 14:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Head of the CIS Observation Mission, 1st Deputy Secretary General of the CIS Leonid Anfimov, Kazinform reports.

    As the press service of the Kazakh MFA informed, the meeting took place as part of opening the CIS Mission for monitoring the early election of the Majilis and maslikhat deputies in Kazakhstan scheduled for March 19, 2023.

    Roman Vassilenko informed Leonid Afimov about the key innovations in the upcoming parliamentary elections and political and socio-economic reforms of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    In turn, Leonid Anfimov thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation to observe the elections and informed about the organization of the CIS Mission’ work which will send short-term and long-term observers to the regions, as well as evaluation of the legislation of Kazakhstan. The process of forming the Mission is underway. The Mission is expected to consist of 200 observers, 10 of which will work on a long-term basis at the Mission's headquarters in Astana.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy CIS Elections Elections in Kazakhstan
