Deputy FM of Kazakhstan holds talks with U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 June 2021, 22:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Akan Rakhmetullin, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held talks via a videoconference with Dean Thompson, the U.S. Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The participants discussed a wide range of relevant issues on the agenda of bilateral relations between the countries, including the prospects for deepening enhanced strategic partnership, interaction on global and regional security, countering the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, trade, economic and investment cooperation, and strengthening regional cooperation in Central Asia in the framework of C5+1 dialogue. The parties highlighted the importance of maintaining contacts at the highest and high levels.

photo

Rakhmetullin informed the interlocutor of the foreign policy priorities and international initiatives of Kazakhstan, large-scale reforms in good governance and the development of civil society initiated by the Head of State.

«Kazakhstan highly appreciates the enhanced strategic partnership with the United States, we express our commitment to further quality deepening of our mutually beneficial cooperation in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect,» Rakhmetullin said during the conversation.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and USA  
