Deputy director of Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister decreed to appoint Aigul Sadvokassova as the deputy director of Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research LLP, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reads.





Born in 1973 is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

Фото: assembly.kz