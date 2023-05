Deputy chief of staff of Kazakh Government named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kundyzbek Abdrasilov is appointed as the deputy chief of staff of the Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Prime Minister’s press service.

Born in 1982 is a graduate of the Aulie Ata University and Zhambyl University Humanities and Technologies.

Prior to the appointment served as the head of the Secretariat of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.