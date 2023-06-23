Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy Chairs of Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring named

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 June 2023, 15:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olga Perepechina, Senate Deputy Chairwoman, and Albert Rau, Majilis Deputy Chairman, have been nominated and approved as the Deputy Chairs of the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Parliamentary Commission’s regulations were developed. The regulations have been approved at today’s meeting. The deputy chairmen of both Chambers of Parliament are to serve as the Parliamentary Commission’s Deputy Chairs. So, Olga Perepechina, Senate Deputy Chairwoman, and Albert Rau, Majilis Deputy Chairman, have been nominated and approved as the Deputy Chairs of the Commission,» said Ashimbayev, Senate Speaker, at the first meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring.

Senate deputy Akmaral Alnazarova was named as the Secretary of the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring.

A work plan of the Commission for 2023-24 was also discussed.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev is to head the Parliamentary Commission for SDGs monitoring.


