Deputy Chairmen of People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nataliya Dementiyeva and Taufik Karimov were appointed Deputy Chairmen of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State decreed to relieve Maiya Bekbayeva and Zakirzhan Kuziyev of their duties as the Deputy Chairmen of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.