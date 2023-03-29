Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy Chairmen of Majilis named

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 March 2023, 13:30
Deputy Chairmen of Majilis named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Albert Rau and Daniya Yespayeva were named as the Deputy Chairmen of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. Majilis Speaker Yerlan Koshanov proposed their candidacies.

96 out of 97 deputies voted for the candidacy of Albert Rau at today’s plenary session of the Majilis. One abstained. 94 out of 97 cast their votes for the candidacy of Daniya Yespayeva.

As earlier reported, Yerlan Koshanov is elected as the Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.


