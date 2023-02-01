Deputy chairmen of KMG Directors Board appointed

Samruk-Kazyna National Sovereign Wealth Fund has announced the appointment of Serikkali Brekeshev, Kuanysh Khudaibergenov and Dauletzhan Khassanov as deputy chairmen of the Board of Directors of JSC KazMunayGas national company, Kazinform reports.

Serikkali Brekeshev will coordinate gas project development issues.

From September 2021 to January 2023, Brekeshev held the posts of the Minister of Ecology and Minister of Geology and Natural Resources.

In different years, Brekeshev worked as director of the technical policy department, deputy director general at JSC KazTransGas, director of the gas industry development department at the Ministry of Oil and Gas. He held also technical-engineering positions at JSC MangistauMunayGas and CJSC Karakudukmunay.

Kuanysh Kudaibergenov will coordinate large oil and gas projects.

In different years, he worked as a drilling engineer at CJSC Integra, as a technical specialist at JSC KazMunayTeniz, as a manager of oil and gas projects development department at JSC NC KazMunayGas, and held senior positions at LLP KMG-Kansu Operating, Rompetrol S.A.

From 2017 to 2021, he was director of the department for oil industry development at the Ministry of Energy. From June 2021 to January 2023, he was Deputy Director General of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating B.V.

Dauletzhan Khassanov is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute (1993) with a major in Economy and Atyrau Oil and Gas Institute (2007) with a diploma in Mining Engineer.

Prior to this appointment, he was Executive Director of KMG’s HR Department, Director of the KMG Oil and Gas Production Department, and Director General of JSC Mangistaumunaygas.





Photo: t.me/samrukazynaofficial



