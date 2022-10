26 September 2022, 20:25

Deputy Chairman of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Journalist, TV host Yerkin Mukhamedzhanov is appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Qazaqstan TV and Radio Corporation, the Corporation’s press service reports.

Since 2018 he acted as the director of Qazaqstan state TV Channel.

Journalist Bolat Mursalim is appointed as the director of Qazaqstan national TV Channel.

Photo: rtrk.kz