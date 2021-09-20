Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputy Chairman of Public Revenue Committee named

Kudrenok Tatyana
20 September 2021, 20:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakytzhan Slyamov has been appointed as the Deputy Chairman of the Public Revenue Committee, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1983, Bakytzhan Slyamov is a graduate of the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University and the Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University. He began his professional career in 2005 at a law firm.

In 2009 he started working at the Office of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament. In 2014-2019 he held a number of posts at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Prior to the recent appointment, he has been serving as the director of the HR Department of the Public Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan since April 2019.


