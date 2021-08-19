Deputy Chairman of Kazakh Senate, EU Special Representative for CA hold talks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Askar Shakirov held talks with EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate’s press service.

Terhi Hakala was briefed on the main directions of the Senate’s activity as well as the laws adopted by the MPs in order to implement the agenda of modernization spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Senate Vice Speaker Shakirov emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches utmost attention to the issues of strengthening democracy, rule of law and human rights, thus, demonstrating its readiness for a constructive dialogue at all levels of interaction. It was also noted that our country is a full-fledged participant of almost all international documents in the sphere of human rights, including seven core UN international human rights treaties.

At the meeting, the sides paid utmost attention to the issues of activation of inter-parliamentary ties.

Askar Shakirov went on to note that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the development of cooperation in inter-parliamentary sphere.

«Presently the Kazakhstan-EU Friendship Group can potentially promote the development of trade, economic, investment and humanitarian ties between the two countries,» said Sharikov, adding that it can contribute to further development of bilateral cooperation and strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties.

The pressing issues of the Central Asian region, including the situation in Afghanistan, were discussed as well.



