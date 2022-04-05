Go to the main site
    Deputy Chairman of Kazakh National Security Committee relieved of the post

    5 April 2022, 14:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Dilmanov has been relieved of the post of the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Frontier Service, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State inked the corresponding decree to relieve Darkhan Dilmanov of his recent post.

    Born in 1969 in Kzyl-Orda city Darkhan Dilmanov is a graduate of the Kazakhstani and Russian military educational institutions.

    His professional career mainly centered around the work in the frontier service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He was designated as the Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Frontier Service in July 2015.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

