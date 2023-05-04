Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Deputy Chairman of DBK Management Board appointed

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 May 2023, 12:26
Deputy Chairman of DBK Management Board appointed Photo: kapital.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakhytzhan Omarov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. Previously, he was Managing Director of DBK in the Department of analytics. The decision on the appointment was made by the Bank's Board of Directors on May 3, 2023, Kazinform learned from the DBK press office.

In the new position Bakhytzhan Omarov will lead the direction of risk management and business processes.

Bakhytzhan Omarov was born on April 28, 1977. He graduated from Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics with major in Economy and Accounting. He has 20 years of experience in the financial sector, including 15 years at Development Bank of Kazakhstan. He started his career at DBK in 2008 as the Chief risk manager, worked for the credit unit for more than 7 years and was appointed as Managing Director in April 2019.

Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC is a national development institution specializing in financing and the development of large-scale infrastructure and industrial facilities in Kazakhstan.


Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan   Development Bank of Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
Large fire destroys 9 houses, 7 non-residential buildings in Petropavlovsk
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
President lays flowers to mass grave in Trubino village
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Tokayev visits Rzhev Memorial to Soviet Soldier
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lays flowers to Memorial to Kazakhstani Warriors in Rzhev