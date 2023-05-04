Deputy Chairman of DBK Management Board appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bakhytzhan Omarov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. Previously, he was Managing Director of DBK in the Department of analytics. The decision on the appointment was made by the Bank's Board of Directors on May 3, 2023, Kazinform learned from the DBK press office.

In the new position Bakhytzhan Omarov will lead the direction of risk management and business processes.

Bakhytzhan Omarov was born on April 28, 1977. He graduated from Almaty Institute of Economics and Statistics with major in Economy and Accounting. He has 20 years of experience in the financial sector, including 15 years at Development Bank of Kazakhstan. He started his career at DBK in 2008 as the Chief risk manager, worked for the credit unit for more than 7 years and was appointed as Managing Director in April 2019.

Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC is a national development institution specializing in financing and the development of large-scale infrastructure and industrial facilities in Kazakhstan.