Deputy Chairman of Anticorruption Service of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Askhat Zhumagali as the deputy Chairman of the Anticorruption Service of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

Prior to the appointment served as the head of the department of the Anticorruption Service in Shymkent.