    Deputy akim of Kyzylorda region appointed

    2 March 2022, 12:51

    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Kairat Nurtai has been appointed the new deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Governor of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova welcomed his appointment and wished him success in his new job. She expressed hope that thanks to his extensive experience in various spheres Kairat Nurtai will contribute to the life of the region, especially its religious, cultural and sports life.

    Born in 1982 in Kyzylorda region Kairat Nurtai is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, the Kunayev University and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

    Throughout his career he worked for the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Between 2015 and 2018 Kairat Nurtai was the deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city and then he was promoted to become the first deputy akim of the city.

    Prior to recent appointment he was the akim (head) of Karmakshin district in Kyzylorda region since July 2021.


