Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Deputy akim of Kyzylorda region appointed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 March 2022, 12:51
Deputy akim of Kyzylorda region appointed

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – Kairat Nurtai has been appointed the new deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Governor of the region Gulshara Abdykalikova welcomed his appointment and wished him success in his new job. She expressed hope that thanks to his extensive experience in various spheres Kairat Nurtai will contribute to the life of the region, especially its religious, cultural and sports life.

Born in 1982 in Kyzylorda region Kairat Nurtai is a graduate of the Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University, the Kunayev University and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.

photo

Throughout his career he worked for the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Between 2015 and 2018 Kairat Nurtai was the deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city and then he was promoted to become the first deputy akim of the city.

Prior to recent appointment he was the akim (head) of Karmakshin district in Kyzylorda region since July 2021.


Kyzylorda region    Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events