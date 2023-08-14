Deputies of European Parliament to pay visit to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A delegation of deputies of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament led by Chairman David McAllister is to visit Kazakhstan on August 21-23, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As part of the visit, meetings with Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin, Chair of the International Affairs and Defense of the Majilis Aigul Kuspan, Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev, as well as heads of a number of government bodies are scheduled,» said Aibek Smadiyarov, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

An exchange of views on the realization of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and European Union is to take place.

«The document covers 29 cooperation areas, including a simplified visa regime, protection of Kazakhstan from the negative impact of sanctions, cooperation in critical raw materials, climate change, and green energy,» Smadiyarov added.