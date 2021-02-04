Go to the main site
    Deputies of Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Financial Monitoring named

    4 February 2021, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring have been appointed by the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Yermek Ospanov was named the First Deputy of the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring.

    Zhenis Yelemessov and Ulan Raissov became the deputies of the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring.

    Appointments, dismissals
