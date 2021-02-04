Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Deputies of Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Financial Monitoring named

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
4 February 2021, 12:37
Deputies of Chairman of Kazakh Agency for Financial Monitoring named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputies of the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring have been appointed by the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Yermek Ospanov was named the First Deputy of the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring.

Zhenis Yelemessov and Ulan Raissov became the deputies of the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Monitoring.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty