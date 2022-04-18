Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Deputies of Armenian National Assembly praise reforms in Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2022, 20:10
YEREVAN. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of Kazakhstan hosted a meeting between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Bolat Imanbayev and the deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia, members of the Armenia-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group, during which issues of the development of Kazakh-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation were discussed, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Ambassador informed about the main terms of the Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev «New Kazakhstan: the path of renewal and modernization». Particular attention was paid to the fundamental approaches to the implementation of the course aimed at large-scale political and socio-economic transformation of the country. The Armenian parliamentarians, highly appreciating the initiatives of the Head of State to build a New Kazakhstan, noted the relevance of the proposed reforms in the face of modern global challenges. The deputies of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia also emphasized the importance of the Kazakh model of inter-confessional and inter-ethnic harmony in the context of the upcoming VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Republic of Kazakhstan in September this year.

Discussing issues of inter-parliamentary relations, the parties stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two states, as well as intensifying the activities of parliamentary friendship groups. Constructive interaction was noted within the framework of integration structures and international organizations, such as the CIS, the EAEU, the CSTO, the UN, the OSCE, etc. The parties discussed the schedule of international events and bilateral meetings on the inter-parliamentary line during 2022.

For a great contribution to the development of Kazakh-Armenian inter-parliamentary cooperation, the head of the parliamentary Friendship Group «Armenia-Kazakhstan», deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia V. Hakobyan was awarded with the medal «30 years of Independence of Kazakhstan».


OSCE   CIS   Armenia   Eurasian Economic Union   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Foreign Affairs   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
