    • Denmark to offer monkeypox vaccine to vulnerable groups

    9 August 2022 21:10

    COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM - The Danish Health Authority (SST) has changed its vaccination strategy to target those most at risk of monkeypox infection, according to a press release issued by the SST on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    «In the current outbreak, men who have sex with men and who have multiple and changing partners are at particular risk of becoming infected. That is why they are offered vaccination,» said the document.

    Until now, only those who had close contact with an infected individual were offered vaccination against monkeypox in Denmark.

    «In addition to our primary focus on prevention, isolation and improved access to testing, we are now changing our vaccine strategy. We want to provide better protection to those who are most vulnerable to infection,» said Helene Probst, SST's deputy director, in the press release.

    According to the SST, vaccination against monkeypox will be administered in two doses of Imvanex at least 28 days apart, with the first dose expected to be administered by the end of this week.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on July 23.


    Photo: aa.com.tr


    #WHO #Monkeypox
