    Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India

    29 April 2021, 17:21

    COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM Denmark will tighten travel restrictions for those from India from Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

    The ministry updated its travel guide on India and raised the risk assessment from «orange» to «red,» the highest level, and advised against all travels to India, including business trip.

    The decision was made to «limit the risk of importing the virus variant B.1.617 to Denmark,» said the ministry in a press release, Xinhua reports.

    Foreigners from India will only be allowed entry into Denmark for a recognizable purpose, according to the new travel restrictions.

    Danish citizens and people who already reside in Denmark can continue to enter Denmark from India.

    Denmark now joins several European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain that have already applied travel restrictions on India.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

