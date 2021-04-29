Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
29 April 2021, 17:21
Denmark tightens restrictions on travel from India

COPENHAGEN. KAZINFORM Denmark will tighten travel restrictions for those from India from Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The ministry updated its travel guide on India and raised the risk assessment from «orange» to «red,» the highest level, and advised against all travels to India, including business trip.

The decision was made to «limit the risk of importing the virus variant B.1.617 to Denmark,» said the ministry in a press release, Xinhua reports.

Foreigners from India will only be allowed entry into Denmark for a recognizable purpose, according to the new travel restrictions.

Danish citizens and people who already reside in Denmark can continue to enter Denmark from India.

Denmark now joins several European countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain that have already applied travel restrictions on India.


Coronavirus   Transport   Tourism   World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
S. Korea to begin preparatory construction of Shin Hanul nuclear reactors this week
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15