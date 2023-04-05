Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan wins first-round match at 2023 San Luis Open Challenger

Adlet Seilkhanov
5 April 2023, 21:10
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan wins first-round match at 2023 San Luis Open Challenger Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Denis Yevseyev was victorious in the first round of the 2023 San Luis Open Challenger, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Nick Hardt, a Dominican tennis player, 7-5, 7-6 in the first round of the ATP Challenger singles tournament in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

In one hour and 54 minutes, the Kazakhstani fired no ace, made two double faults, as well as won seven points, and four games in a row.

Denis Yevseyev currently ranks 302nd in the ATP Singles Ranking.


