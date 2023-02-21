Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final

21 February 2023, 20:04
Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan victorious in Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Denis Yevseyev won the final match of the qualification of the ATP Challenger tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan beat Stefano Napolitano of Italy 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the final match of the ATP Monterrey Challenger 2023 qualifying round.

During the match that lasted for two hours and two minutes Kazahstani Denis fired four aces, made three double faults, as well as won six points and five games in a row.

The Kazakhstani is ranked 310th in the world.


Photo: olympic.kz


