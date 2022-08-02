Qazaq TV
Denis Yevseyev loses in Svijany Open 1st round
2 August 2022 21:42

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Denis Yevseyev lost in the first-round match at the Svijany Open, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Denis Yevseyev of Kazakhstan was defeated by Manuel Guinard of France 3-6, 4-6 in the first round of the ATP Challenger tournament in Liberec, the Czech Republic.

In the one-hour and 17-minute match, Denis fired one ace, made two double faults, and won eight points and two games in a row.



Фото: sports.kz


