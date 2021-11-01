Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 winners revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 has been wrapped up in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Commission of Kazakhstan.

Russian athletes secured their podium sweep in men’s singles with Petr Gumennik being first, Mark Kondratuyk second and Andrey Mozalev third.

Winners in the women’s singles include Viktoriia Safonova of Belarus, Ekaterina Ryabova of Azerbaijan, and Anastasiia Shabotova of Ukraine.

Russian pair Anastasia Skoptsova and Kirill Aleshin staked into the first place in pair skating. Oleksandra Nazarova and Maxim Nikitin of Ukraine were second, followed by Elizaveta Khudaiberdieva and Egor Bazin of Russia.

The International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge 2021 led by the International Skating Union featured singles and pair skating events.

It brought together athletes from 16 countries including world champions Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov as well as 2020 Olympics contenders.

The International Tournament Denis Ten Memorial Challenge was first held in 2019 in Almaty city with the participation of athletes from 18 countries.

The tournament was organized by the Denis Ten Fund.