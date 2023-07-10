Go to the main site
    Demarcation of Kazakh-Uzbek state border fully completed - MFA

    10 July 2023, 17:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The process of demarcation of the state border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan has been fully completed, according to Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov, Kazinform reports.

    «On July 4, 2023, the Treaty between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on demarcation of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border entered into force. The Treaty was signed on December 2, 2022 in Tashkent, by the two countries’ presidents and ratified by the parliaments. The enactment of the document means full completion of 19-year-long process of demarcation of the state border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,» Smadyarov said at a briefing.

    The length of the Kazakh-Uzbek state border is 2,357 kilometers.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
