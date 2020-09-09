Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Demand for medical specialties on the rise in Almaty city

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 September 2020, 15:10
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Almaty city is observing a growing demand for medical specialties as the number of applications to local universities has doubled compared to the previous year, Svetlana Sultangaziyeva, Head of the Higher Medical College of Almaty said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her, there has been increasing interest among applicants in medical specialties. Thus, around 1,500 applicants have filed documents online between June 20 and August 25 this year.

One of the reasons for such a demand for medical specialties she attributes to the mobilization of health workers across the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, who, according to her, inspired the youth to protect the health of the population.

Notably, the demand for medical specialties has also increased among adults. This year the highest age among adult applicants was 54, while nursing was of great interest as 56.3% of the total applicants applied for the specialty.


Almaty   Education   
